2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #77 “America in Name Only?”

Although it is true that we suffer from the Original Sin of Slavery, since its creation America has in so many ways been the Hope of and Promise for a Better World. Benjamin Franklin, often called the Sage of the Constitution, famously was heard to respond to the question: “Well Doctor, what kind of government have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” by saying: “Madam, it’s a Republic, if you can keep it.” There are many trite phrases that Freedom is not Free, that it takes Courage to be Free, and Liberty takes Constant Vigilance – and they are all correct. So now the mantle of keeping our Republic has been passed on to us. But in many ways we are at risk of becoming America in name only!
Today many people feel that we are besieged by terrorists and other threats to our safety. And this climate of fear has resulted in a tangible loss of our personal freedoms and protections against government intrusions into our private lives – always done in the name of safety. But Thomas Jefferson, that Great Libertarian, once stated that he would prefer to live in the dangerous world of freedom than in the safe world of slavery. And Benjamin Franklin ratified that comment by saying that a people who give up a little freedom to have a little more safety deserve neither. Do you agree with these two great men? If so, please help us Libertarians protect our rights and liberties against this continual attack by our government. Let’s Keep America the Land of the Free! Our Founding Fathers are rooting for us!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice
President, along with Governor
Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Please forward this on to your circle of friends for their consideration. And by the way, now I am on Facebook at Facebook at http://ift.tt/1KPuMEA, LinkedIn at http://ift.tt/1cAMtZD, and Twitter with username as @JudgeJimGrayOAI, or twitter.com/JudgeJimGrayOAI. Please visit these sites, and pass them along to your social world.
If you wish to unsubscribe, please let your sender know, and it will be done.
And feedback is always welcome!
from WordPress http://ift.tt/2cJI7BJ
via IFTTT
No comments:
Post a Comment