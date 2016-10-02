2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #87 ”Do America A Big Favor”

So we now have seen the first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, which any neutral observer would define as much more of an entertainment spectacle than a substantive discussion of the issues. Indeed, much of the entertainment consisted of a sophomoric exchange of falsehoods and panderings to various interest groups. Instead of being presidential, it was more like watching a reality show or an episode of “House of Cards.” So let’s all do America a Big Favor, and lobby, argue and advocate for a third candidate to be in the last two debates!
Gary Johnson, the former two-term Republican governor in the heavily Democrat state of New Mexico, should be invited to participate. This Libertarian will be on the ballots in all 50 states, which in itself shows that he is truly a serious candidate. His voice not only would be welcome, it must be heard. Governor Johnson may not always be the most assertive or calculating politician, but he would ALWAYS be the best President! And in addition to being the most meritorious, balanced and even-tempered candidate in the race, he also brings another major asset to the table: if elected he would install a coalition government. Governor Johnson would seek out and appoint on their merits community-minded public servants who are not only Libertarians and Independents, but also Republicans and Democrats – as long as they agree with the Libertarian values of financial responsibility, social inclusiveness and Liberty. Meritorious and diverse appointments, what a concept! And what a way to overcome the deep polarization and gridlock that will surely continue to extremes in either a Clinton or Trump administration. Governor Johnson formed and ran his own successful construction business and was also a successful two-term governor. So he captures the best of the other candidates, but he doesn’t have their baggage. He is not a bully, and throughout both his personal and public life there has not even been a hint of scandal. As a result, we would be doing ourselves, our children, our country and even the world a big favor by doing our part to get him in the debates. We get the government we deserve, and so far we have not been doing a particularly good job. But that can, and must, be changed!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice
President, along with Governor
Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
