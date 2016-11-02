2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #90 “The Importance of Your Vote for Liberty”

As I hope you have noticed, for the past 89 weeks this series has focused upon how Liberty in so many circumstances more positively and effectively addresses and resolves issues and problems in our world than Big Government. And this has been shown to be true in many areas, including justice, the tax code, education, healthcare, security, immigration, international relations and many more. In addition, I anticipate that you have noticed my assertions that Libertarian Gary Johnson is the only presidential candidate who would consistently employ Liberty in Washington, just as he did as the two-term governor of New Mexico. In fact, this directly led to his campaign slogan “Good Government is Easy: Watch!” Well, the presidential election is now upon us, but Governor Johnson will not win it outright. (He could still win if the election is sent to the House of Representatives under the 12th Amendment.) Why won’t he win it outright? Because even though he is on the ballots in all 50 states, he was not included in the presidential debates, which is the Super Bowl of presidential politics. And he was not included because the debates are completely controlled by the so-called Commission on Presidential Debates which, in turn, is completely controlled by high-ranking Democrats and Republicans.
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
Please forward this on to your circle of friends for their consideration. And, by the way, these columns are now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejimgrayoai, and wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com. Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word about the importance of Liberty.
from WordPress http://ift.tt/2eZHOFX
via IFTTT
No comments:
Post a Comment