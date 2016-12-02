2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #96 “Share a Smile With People Who Need It”

From my involvement in Juvenile Court and also on the Mental Health Calendar, I have learned, among other things, that people with mental and physical disabilities simply want to be treated like everyone else. But, as a practical matter, so often when we encounter these people whether they are in wheelchairs, are missing limbs or have obvious mental disabilities we turn away from them (often so as not to stare).
But don’t! I strongly recommend that we all look them in the eye, smile and say something like “Good Morning,” “How are you doing?” or other suitable greeting. We are truly blessed, living (mostly) in Liberty in the United States of America. So as the Holiday Season is upon us, and even during the rest of the year, remember to treat all people as if they are human beings who have feelings and pride: Because they do! And for those of you who share my faith, also don’t be hesitant to say “Merry Christmas!”
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Please forward this on to your circle of friends for their consideration. And, by the way, these columns are now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejimgrayoai, and wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com. Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word about the importance of Liberty.
from WordPress http://ift.tt/2hPXfj0
via IFTTT
No comments:
Post a Comment