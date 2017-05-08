Liberty in Action in Nepal

I simply had to share this with my “2 Paragraphs” recipients, because it demonstrates what Liberty is doing in Nepal. Please read the enclosed explanation from my friend Ron Kohut, who is instrumental in bringing this clinic into being, and take a look at the YouTube video. You will once again be impressed and gratified what the private sector can do and is doing! Big time thanks to each one involved, and if you would like to learn more, feel free to contact Ron.
-Jim Gray
____________________________________________________________________________________
From: Ronald Kohut
Sent: Friday, April 7, 2017 3:52 PM
Subject: Nepal
Dear friends,
This video, which is focused on the work of the NRH’s, explains better than I can the work that you are making possible through your generosity. I am amazed that we can together accomplish so much from so far away. Our ability to do so is, in large part, as a result of 26 years of devoted and tireless spade work by Olga, Som, and the rest of the NYF family.
I had dinner last night with Olga and Som at Olga’s home in Sausalito. Olga lives in Sausalito six months a year and in Kathmandu the remaining six month. At 92, Olga is still going strong. You will see Olga and Som in this video. They both have the most unbelievable stories to tell…the rewards of long lives devoted to the betterment of the lives of others.
During dinner, I learned that the NRH is still on schedule to open on July 15th. We may be traveling to Nepal in November. Anyone interested in going should let me know.
All my best,
Ron
