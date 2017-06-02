2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #119 “Don’t Let The Bad Guys Win”

I am writing this just as the details of the Manchester explosion are coming forward. Maybe this analysis will not be well received by some, but it is something that must be said and understood by civilized society. Nevertheless, first I must say that without any doubt this is a tragedy, and sympathy must be given to the victims. But having said that, we must focus upon what is happening, the type of beasts that are behind it, and what humanity’s best response should be to these inhuman acts. And that response must be: Don’t let the bad guys win! For instance, just after the explosion all major news networks I saw devoted uninterrupted hours to the story. No! Don’t give the bad guys the satisfaction! Furthermore, some people were saying that we must respond by more surveillance of those who might cause such tragedies. Does that mean that all Muslim immigrants are suspect and must be surveilled? No, once again, that turns this into a fight between Christianity and Islam, which is exactly what the bad guys are trying to effect.
Instead, the best response is to focus upon the following five realities. First, we must recognize that the best protection against these evil acts is prior intelligence. Use whatever legal means and resources are necessary to infiltrate organizations that sponsor or advocate such beastly acts, and head off those people. Second, we all must understand, as adults, that there is only so much that governments can do to protect us from random acts of terror. Reality dictates that if someone wants randomly to do harm to others, there is little that can be done to stop them (other than prior intelligence). How can we ever stop demented people who decide to blow themselves up at a local supermarket, bus station or crowded street corner? We can’t. Third, we can reduce these acts by stopping the glorification of those who are responsible. How? By never broadcasting their names, pictures or even the name of their terrorist groups. We can call them the terrorists, cowards or losers that they are, but don’t give them the satisfaction of knowing that they will be sensationalized. This only encourages others to copycat them. Fourth, don’t have all activity come to a stop when these beastly acts occur. This just shows fear and, in turn, shows the bad guys they are having their way. Instead, adopt the attitude of the people during the Battle of Britain, where hell was literally falling from the skies on a regular basis. When the air raid sirens went off, those on the ground did what was necessary to protect themselves by going into a shelter, etc. But when the “all clear” sounded, they went back to their normal lives without fear or whining. And fifth, let these cowards know that they are never going to be successful in taking away our Liberty. Fundamentally the terrorists want to show the world that our civilization is no better than any other, and we must not allow that to happen. The great Viktor Frankl once said that there are only two races in the world, the decent and the indecent. We must continue to show that we are in the former category. And by adopting these five approaches we will ensure that, no matter what happens, the indecent race/bad guys are never going to win!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
