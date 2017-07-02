2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #124 “You And I Are Now The ‘We'”

“We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union.” The Preamble to our Constitution, the greatest document in the history of the world that was ever inspired by man, decreed back in 1787 that “We the People” are in charge of our government, and thus our own destiny. And to a person, each of the delegates to the Constitutional Convention believed that the most important function of government was protecting our individual liberties from the encroachment of government. And now that power – and responsibility – has been passed down from the Founders to us. So now it is you and I who are “We the People.” Would the Founders be proud of us? Do we agree with them about the fundamental importance of individual liberty? Or, even worse, do we actually care?
We are coming once again to the Fourth of July! Happy Birthday America! But let each one of us celebrate this birthday by resolving not to take our great country – and all of the freedom and hope that it represents – for granted. Let’s resolve to do our part – on a regular basis – to stand up for Liberty whenever we think, talk, act and vote. We deserve the government that we get and recently we have not been doing a particularly good job. The Founders are relying on us. So Happy Fourth of July, in all of its ramifications!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Please forward this on to your circle of friends for their consideration and to further the discussion.
