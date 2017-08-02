2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #130 “Proof Once Again, Government is Money”

Government is Money! As Shakespeare said in a different context: “’Tis true ‘tis pity; ‘tis pity ‘tis true.” But this dreary fact was recently brought home to me once again when I learned that each Republican member of Congress is expected each quarter to raise several tens of thousands of dollars for the National Republican Party. Furthermore, before a Republican member of Congress can be appointed to chair a committee that member must “tithe” up to $100,000 to the party’s coffers, the exact amount depending upon the importance of the chairmanship. I have no direct information as to what the Democrats do, but anticipate that it is equally discouraging.
So what is the answer? Nothing is perfect, but my suggestion is to support the Libertarian Party. Libertarians are classic conservatives: they really do want to reduce the size, cost and complexity of government. In other words, Libertarians believe that you and I are better able to decide how better to spend our money than is the government. But we are also classic liberals: we really do want to get the government out of our bedrooms and protect and defend our liberties. And Libertarians would never engage in a “little honest payoff” in order to become a chair of a committee! As has been written often in this column, we get the government we deserve. And if this is happening on our watch, shame upon all of us!! This is not Liberty! This is not the honest government of “We the People.” So we should contact the media, take to the airwaves, and otherwise pass the word that this is not what we condone! And we should support political parties and candidates that would eschew such practices! Thus we should show ourselves and the world that our government is not, or at least should not be, for sale!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
