2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #141 “We’re All In This Together”

It is truly a rare occurrence for anyone in either the legislative or executive branches of government not to have favorite constituents to whom they give public money and other favors. For example, the City of Anaheim gives great tax advantages to Disneyland, Governor Brown and officials from many other states and cities are offering hundreds of millions of dollars in public incentives to Amazon, and most liberal governments ensure lots of extra tax money goes to public and private union workers. And that is not to mention the numerous “humanitarian” and “environmental” laws that directly feather the nests of some plaintiffs’ attorneys. In other words, we need to elect Libertarians, because all of this Crony Capitalism is totally against their philosophy!
We are (or should be) all in this together! Yes, companies respond to tax incentives, but to signal out one as opposed to the rest is simply wrong! What is offered to one business or group of people should be offered to everyone in the same situation. Otherwise not only is this unfair, it directly lends itself to increased lobbying, cronyism and political polarization. Certainly it is a plum for Anaheim to have a strong Disneyland to attract tourist dollars, and it will be a plum for whoever lands the second Amazon headquarters. But small businesses bring economic advantages as well, and just because they aren’t individually strong enough to hire lobbyists or to provide thousands of jobs does not mean that they should be shortchanged. Tax and regulatory advantages are a great idea, and they work. So let’s all join together and influence our governmental representatives to provide them to everyone!
