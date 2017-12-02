2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #142 “Liberty On The Front Porch”

During the past year my wife and I have devoted more special time in the evenings to sitting on our front porch, sometimes with a Manhattan or wine, sometimes not, but always with our dog. What have we found? Lots of things and all of them good. Neighbors walk by and we chat, joke and laugh with them. We notice things that had escaped us before because we were too busy: a hummingbird (we call him “Dart”) that always rests on the same twig; and not only sunsets and moon risings, but also the sense of the breeze and the seasons – and we also utilize the casual opportunity to explore each other.
But overall what we have really noticed the most is that life has slowed down, and that we are enjoying it – and each other – more. The trite way of saying it is that “Life is what happens while we are busy making other plans.” But we have much more than we need, or even want. The real gift is to slow down, focus on the positive more than the negative, and savor our lives out on the porch with friends and each other. Liberty gives this opportunity to all of us, no matter what our station. We have only to accept the gift. Try it, because it is a wonderful thing!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
** We just returned from our two-week trip to Morocco, which explains the gap in these editions. But if you haven’t been to Morocco, I truly recommend a visit.
