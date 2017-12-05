Our Current Drug Policy Is Not Working | TEDx Talks

Hi everyone!
Just thought some of you might be interested in a Ted Talk that I recorded in Bakersfield recently about Drug Policy Reform. As always, feedback is always appreciated.
Here is the link:
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Please forward this on to your circle of friends for their consideration and to further the discussion.
