2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #147 “Liberty Corrupted By Congress”

It is fundamental in a democracy that the laws must be enforced equally as to all people. But did you know that back in 1995, Congress created a slush fund of our tax money that is used to settle claims against members of Congress for the sexual harassment of others, and then to require the victims to be secret about it? Since that time, more than $17 million has been spent for this purpose! I hope that you agree with me: The answer is No! This cannot be sustained! Not on our watch!
Fortunately, there is presently a bill entitled “The Congressional Accountability and Hush Fund Elimination Act” that is pending in Congress that would both require public disclosure of all sexual harassment settlements and ban public funds from being used for that purpose. We should all take the time to contact our members of Congress and demand support for this bill. Liberty demands that the Rule of Law must apply to everyone, and that includes members of Congress! That means that everyone, including members of Congress, should be publicly held accountable for their misdeeds, and that they should make restitution for them with their own money!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
** Here’s another of the daily posts from the gasoline station in Gauteng, South Africa: “If you have to choose between drinking wine every day or being skinny, which would you choose? Red or white?”
Please forward this on to your circle of friends for their consideration and to further the discussion
