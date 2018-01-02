2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #148 “Merry Christmas!”

In my view, the most important thing in life is Gratification. Not power, prestige, money or even love. We can get gratification from all of those things. But I define gratification as people inwardly knowing that the world is a better place for their having been here. Of course, Gratification can come from many sources, such as having raised wonderful children, helping to defeat cancer or saving the Whales or the Redwoods. It can also come simply from having been patient, considerate and kind in every facet of your life, including socially, politically and religiously. So when I am on my deathbed looking back over my life, Gratification is what I hope to feel.
Carrying that thought deeper on this Christmas Day, Muslims, Jews and Christians share the same God of Abraham. The Christmas Spirit dictates to me that each of us should try to do more to spread that historical fact, so that the felt differences among people of those religions are narrowed, if not erased. I believe that our God desires this, for all of us. The vast majority of people in the world simply want to live in peace, have a better life for themselves and their children, and live their lives free from the wrongful interference of others. Of course, that is not completely obtainable in the real world, but each of us can do our part to get closer to that result. And what gratification that would bring! So with those thoughts, Merry Christmas, and I hope that in this and every year to come, you will give yourself the most precious gift of Gratification.
** Here’s another of the daily posts from the gasoline station in Gauteng, South Africa: “Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.”
