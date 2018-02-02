2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #152 “George Orwell’s Nightmare — Cubed”

Talk about an emerging and present threat to Liberty? Today the city of Guiyang, China has state of the art artificial intelligence facial recognition cameras in its surveillance system city wide. So with that technology they can, combined with photographs of every person in the city in their database, track the movements of everyone virtually anywhere in their city. And they can store the information in their memory banks for a week! Enclosed is a video of a reporter from the BBC showing us how that system works. As you can see, with the reporter’s photograph in the system, it took only seven minutes for the police to detect and detain him.
Like most other totalitarian states, the authorities in Guiyang defend their system by saying that “If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.” So this is George Orwell’s nightmare – cubed – and it is still alive and well, at least in China. But can the United States be far behind? Or are we already there? This should scare you as much as it does me! Technology has always been far ahead of both public awareness and our Justice System, with transponders that can be surreptitiously placed upon vehicles and even people, tiny audio and visual surveillance cameras, surveillance drones and much more. Today our various governments, as well as private individuals and entities, have incredible technology at their disposal to snoop on us all. So how can we who are concerned and protective of Liberty do anything about this situation? We can help by being aware, and by reacting and voting accordingly. This is truly a daunting task, but we have no other choice. Because in this situation, like in every other, it is our government – and if it isn’t working, we have no one to blame but ourselves.
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
** Here is an additional quote for the week:
“Racism is endemic to the human condition – just as stupidity is.”
– Shelby Steele of the Hoover Institute
