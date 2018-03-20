Okay, I agree that this is longer than 2 Paragraphs, but enclosed is an article that I published Friday, January 12, 2018 in the Orange County Register about reforming our nation’s tax and welfare systems, and instituting a Safety Net.
It is fully consistent with Liberty for us to choose to provide a Safety Net, not because anyone is entitled to it, because they’re not, but because since we are innately a compassionate people, we believe there is a level in our great country below which no one who is here legally should be allowed to fall.
As always, this is meant to promote a discussion on these important issues, and all feedback is appreciated.
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
