2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #157 “Hire For Ability, Fire For Attitude”

Liberty means that we have choices. In fact, in our great country it is enshrined in our Declaration of Independence that we have the ability to pursue happiness but, as Benjamin Franklin famously said, we have to catch it on our own. And this same reality exists regarding one’s belief in fate, which can lead to feelings of entitlement and defeat, as opposed to choices, hard work and sacrifice, which can lead to gratification and victory. (Remember that Hitler lost a “gimmie” of European domination because he believed he was fated to set up a Thousand-Year Reich, whereas Churchill saved the world with his positive attitude of Blood, Toil, Tears and Sweat – and Victory!)
This outcome is true at many levels of our own individual lives as well. A positive attitude often triumphs, where a belief in fate often turns into despair, victimization and failure. For example, many employers will tell anyone who cares that they hire people based upon their ability, but fire them for their attitude. A person who is a team player, reliable and has a can-do attitude will almost always outperform and outlast others who possess greater abilities but lack those traits. Our attitude is our choice. And life goes the same way. Fate certainly can deal us all some bad blows, many beyond our control. But we have the Liberty to choose how to respond to those adversities, and we thus can become victims or victors.
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
**Here is an additional thought for the week from Dr. Milton Friedman:
“We should judge programs by their results instead of their good intentions.”
