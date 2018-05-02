2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #158 “Discover And Live in New Worlds”

Among the most broadening things a person can do is to read and to travel. Reading allows the reader to be anyone, experience anything, and go anywhere at any time – past, present or future. Traveling shows that everywhere is not planned like the City of Irvine but, nevertheless, people can be happy in other places. And, conversely, it can make the travelers appreciate the places that they live much more. But why stop there? We can learn about and even visit totally different and exciting places, such as the world underwater, crystals and microscopic life and astronomy. The list of exciting subjects is endless. So don’t sit back and wait until you “have the money” or “have the time,” do it now! And show this by example to your children and grandchildren – or, better yet, take them with you!
Of course, it is true that one of the biggest revolutions in history is the creation of the Internet, and we can explore and learn a great deal from it. In fact, one of my favorite cartoons shows a 1 year-old boy in diapers and in explosive tears while on the telephone saying “No Grandma, you push F8!” But often the electronic gadgets are being vastly overdone by our younger generations – and they don’t have the intimacy of reading or traveling. All of us have the Liberty to choose what we do in our spare time, but my vote is reading and traveling. And family trips and explorations can be life events and engender a great deal of bonding and fun along the way.
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
** Here is my favorite quote from that great philosopher Yogi Berra, which is:
“We’re lost, but we’re making good time.”
