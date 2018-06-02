2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: #165 “Define the ‘Rule of Law'”

As has been affirmed numbers of times during this series, a Free Society must not count upon “good people” to ensure Liberty and good results for its members. Why? Because we can neither count upon those good people always to do the right thing or, even if we could, we cannot count upon having a continuing succession of good people to replace them. So a free society instead must rely upon the “Rule of Law.” But what does that mean? It means that, although they don’t have to be perfect, the same rules must apply to everyone. But where there are exceptions, whether based upon wealth, power, “holiness” or fame, the Rule of Law collapses.
Okay, but wait a minute: Life is Complicated, so how can all rules apply equally to everyone? Well, there is a difference between simplification and being simplistic. Many rules could be simplified so that they could be understandable and enforceable for everyone without being simplistic. For example, the present income tax system is unfathomable, the healthcare system is a bureaucratic nightmare, and most licensing laws and requirements are strongly skewed in favor of those who are currently licensed. And, as you can see, most of these problems are caused by government. How did this come about? The fact is that Big Government is genuinely good at at least one thing, and that is continually to increase the power, cost and scope of Big Government. We have seen that now for decades. And this reinforces Thomas Jefferson’s comment that “My reading of history convinces me that most bad government results from too much government.” But, on the contrary, the Free Market can work all of these things out without government involvement. As long as the government has judicial protections in place to ensure that free-will contracts and the laws against theft and fraud are enforced – which is to say that we will have the Rule of Law – everybody will win. Except Big Government and its favored special interests. If you agree, then please vote accordingly.
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
** Bizarre Fact of the Week:
Did you know that one time Charlie Chaplin entered into a “Charlie Chaplin Look-Alike contest,” and came in third?
And by the way, these columns are now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, and WordPress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com. Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word about the importance of Liberty!
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MQkUPR
via IFTTT
No comments:
Post a Comment