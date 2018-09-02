2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #169 “ABOLISH THE BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS!”

Normal
world socially because he was basically Anti-Semitic, he made a comment that
should make an imprint upon everybody’s thoughts by saying “Anyone who feels
they can thrive by relying on the Government should talk to the American
Indian.” Look what that reliance has
done for Native Americans for more than 200 years: low productivity, health,
education and employment. In fact,
Native Americans as a class are mostly at the bottom of the every social and
economic ladder. So how has that
happened? Their lives on the
reservations have mostly been governed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, or BIA
– which many Native Americans refer to as “Bossing Indians Around.”
these results should have been easy to predict.
Treat people as victims and that is what many will become. Depriving them of the ability to own their
own homes has translated into “Why remodel or improve the property if I don’t
own it?” or “How can I start a small business if I can’t mortgage my house for
seed money?” And on and on. No, if society would treat Native Americans
like adults, they will soon get adult-like results. For example, even though the stereotype was
that the Irish drank too much, we never had a Bureau of Irish Affairs. How is this any different with Native
Americans? What we have done to them is
demeaning, harmful, limiting and self-defeating. So the BIA should be phased out and soon
eliminated. Give Native Americans
Liberty in the form of the responsibility of meeting their own needs, and that
is what will happen. It worked with the
Irish!
of outcome.” Thomas Parham, Incoming
President of California State University at Dominguez Hills
now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejamesgray, and
wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com.
Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word
about the importance of Liberty!
