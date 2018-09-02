2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #172 “Do We Care about Liberty?”

According to the Orange County Register, in May of this year the Director of National Intelligence reported publicly that the National Security Agency collected more than 350 million American call records in the year 2017. That means that our government has collected records of the telephone numbers called and the time of day that phone calls and text messages were made, but not the content. But that is three times the number collected just the year before in 2016! In addition, 129,080 non-Americans were targeted for “warrantless surveillance” under section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Act in 2017, up from 106,469 the year before and from 89,138 in the year 2013. Of course, no need to worry because the people affected are non-Americans, right? Well, no. Actually, many American citizens can and are also caught up in these warrantless activities, in direct violation of our Fourth Amendment rights.
Recently there was a bi-partisan movement in Congress sponsored by Senators Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) better to control these section 702 activities. But their bill was voted down, with many of our well known California members of Congress voting against the proposed greater protections. Of course, it’s almost always politically popular for our elected representatives to show they are “keeping us safe.” But where is the clamor for Liberty? I am confident that I know what our country’s Founders would say about this situation, but what do you say? Do you care? Will you join me in trying to do something to protect our sacred Liberty?
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Quote of the Week: “Cheer up, things could get worse.” So he cheered up and, sure enough, things got worse.
By the way, these columns are now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejamesgray, and wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com. Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word about the importance of Liberty!
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MmwoZY
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2Nye5FR
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MoHyNS
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2MqrLhr
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MnPjn6
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2Mrentg
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2Oe7IV7
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2NFZ7xr
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2OhVjiT
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2xbZs0x
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2xdVftr
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2NI0xaS
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2x6QxP0
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2CUxjBe
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2CUBRri
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2CSO4g9
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2xcUO2h
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2Mqa3L2
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MszmMs
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2xawZcf
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2CXe5Ll
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2x9MXDo
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2Qy4pcO
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2NhmRJ7
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2NbHWV4
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2NfnRxg
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2xlX7A6
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2p8920U
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2xsaq2n
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2OqKkUm
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2Ngd6L5
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2Orjk7c
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2p86K1P
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2MB0UiN
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2CYTBBO
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2MzKAig
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2xgHIlB
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2Ottgxf
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2pdTadn
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2NirUsJ
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MECwwy
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2xqIVpF
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2xpQDjV
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2pgOjb6
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MJxsqO
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2phktDI
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2D7LLWK
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2D7Tioo
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MHPnOH
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2OyPbDg
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2Owh6Uh
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2MM897E
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2QEtRO7
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2xwMGtQ
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2QGj2Li
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2NUhBdB
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2QIA37z
via IFTTT
No comments:
Post a Comment