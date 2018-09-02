2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #173 “SOMETHING GOVERNMENT SHOULD DO”

Normal
system for honest information to be placed into the marketplace so that we as
consumers, voters and taxpayers can see what our private choices are and how
our tax money is being spent. As such I
support the present requirement that chain restaurants with more than a certain
number of outlets provide information about calories and fat contents on their
menus. And I also applaud some legislation
now in place in Michigan to require local governments and school districts each
year to publish summary reports about public pensions and retiree healthcare
plan debts, obligations and expenditures.
What we as consumers, voters and taxpayers do with that information is
up to us. But, from a practical
standpoint, we simply don’t have the time or resources to gather this
information by ourselves. So mostly we
are blind and often misled, which has allowed school district and public
employee’s pension funds nationwide to be drastically underfunded.
investigative reporters, watchdog groups, voters and even caring politicians could
be armed with accurate information about the status of these pension funds,
many good things should result. And then
Liberty can work more effectively.
Honesty in labeling on private products and requirements to list
ingredients have been around for decades, and have been effective. It is long
since time for that approach to be expanded to other products and to government
spending, entitlements and debts. Governments
are uniquely suited to make this needed information available to the public,
and it is high time that we require them to do so.
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate
for Vice President,
President
“If a man speaks in a forest, and a woman can’t hear him, is he still wrong?”
back to me so that it can be shared.)
now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejamesgray, and
wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com.
Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word
about the importance of Liberty!
