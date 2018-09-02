2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #174 “WOULD YOU TRADE PLACES WITH HENRY VIII?”

Normal
places with England’s Henry VIII? He was
obviously the top dog while he was King of England from 1509 until his death in
1547. But he lived with an ulcerated
wound and pus-filled boils on his legs and probably with undiagnosed gout. And he probably died of the easily curable
disease of scurvy, which is caused by not eating enough fruits and vegetables. Plus, he lived in a drafty palace, and even in
traveling 20 miles he was subjected to the ordeal of being bounced around in
his horse-drawn carriage. So, when you
think about it, probably everyone reading these words has a better life than
did Henry VIII. (And, besides, who wants
to have six wives . . . .) How has it
been possible for us to have such comparatively better lives? The answer is technology, as spurred on by
the Free Enterprise System. In fact,
over the last ten years more people have been raised out of poverty due to this
system than ever before in the history of mankind. So when people have Liberty that allows them to
profit from their own labors and creativity, under an approach utilizing the wisdom of having
economic decisions made by the pricing system instead of by government
bureaucrats,
they and the rest of the world prosper.
Yes, there still are problems under this approach, but the problems are
controllable.
are being taught today that the free enterprise system is our enemy. But that
is simply not true. So when that issue
raises its head, provide the following example: when the Pilgrims on the
Mayflower first landed at Plymouth they employed an approach of socialism,
which basically provided “from everyone according to their abilities, to
everyone according to their needs.” The
result? Half of them starved to death in
the first year. But then when they
shifted to a program of free enterprise, they thrived. And that result has been true throughout our
history. Ask East Germany, North Korea, the
Soviet Union, Cuba and China under Mao. So
don’t be bashful protecting our Liberty under the Free Enterprise System,
because it increases our enjoyment, as well as our life expectancy
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate
for Vice President,
President
St. Petersburg, Russia which said on the front under a sign of McDonald’s
Golden Arches: “McLenin’s,” and on the back: “The Party’s Over.”
back to me so that it can be shared.)
now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejamesgray, and
wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com.
Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word
about the importance of Liberty!
