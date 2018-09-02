2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #176 “A MOST IMPORTANT LIBERTY”

Normal
how or when bad things happen, and can’t even predict, plan for or fight
against them. But we do have the Liberty
of how to respond to bad things when they do happen. And, when it comes down to it, that can be
one of the most important Liberties of all.
bad things happen, we can choose to be and remain angry, hold grudges and see
ourselves as victims. But this only
allows the bad things to control us. For
example, how many of us know people like my wife’s and my friend who became
blind at an early age? But she has
adapted, and there is no anger in her.
Instead she has become a wonderful and loving companion to her
husband. She dresses herself, cooks and
entertains, travels and leads the best life possible for her – and always with
grace and good humor. She could have
chosen to complain, but that would have only kept her (and the people around
her) from being happy. Liberty means
choices, and this wonderful lady has chosen well. To put it another way, no one can take ever take
away our spirit, at least not without our acquiescence. We could call our friend a hero, but she
would simply respond that she chose the best of the options available. I wish there were more people like her, and
also hope I would have used my Liberty of choice to have done the same had I
been in her position.
2012 Libertarian candidate
for Vice President,
President
of the week: “Doing what you like is Freedom.
Liking what you do is happiness.”
Frank Tyger
the way, these columns are now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray,
Twitter at judgejamesgray, and wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com.
Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word
about the importance of Liberty!
