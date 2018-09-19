Yes, bad things can happen to good people. And, yes, sometimes we have no control over how or when bad things happen, and can’t even predict, plan for or fight against them. But we do have the Liberty of how to respond to bad things when they do happen. And, when it comes down to it, that can be one of the most important Liberties of all.
So when bad things happen, we can choose to be and remain angry, hold grudges and see ourselves as victims. But this only allows the bad things to control us. For example, how many of us know people like my wife’s and my friend who became blind at an early age? But she has adapted, and there is no anger in her. Instead she has become a wonderful and loving companion to her husband. She dresses herself, cooks and entertains, travels and leads the best life possible for her – and always with grace and good humor. She could have chosen to complain, but that would have only kept her (and the people around her) from being happy. Liberty means choices, and this wonderful lady has chosen well. To put it another way, no one can take ever take away our spirit, at least not without our acquiescence. We could call our friend a hero, but she would simply respond that she chose the best of the options available. I wish there were more people like her, and also hope I would have used my Liberty of choice to have done the same had I been in her position.
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President,
along with Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Quote of the week: “Doing what you like is Freedom. Liking what you do is happiness.” Frank Tyger
By the way, these columns are now on Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejamesgray, and wordpress at judgejimgray@wordpress.com. Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word about the importance of Liberty!
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2D3tdXO
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2D7Ex53
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2MIbCE1
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2OANG7o
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2OzT1fs
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2MHFSz2
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2QEtHGv
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2xzafC6
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2QH2qD5
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2NZxrnC
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2QIA2Ax
via IFTTT
from Blogger https://ift.tt/2OyXfDX
via IFTTT
from WordPress https://ift.tt/2plK1Q5
via IFTTT
No comments:
Post a Comment