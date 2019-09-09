2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #228 "THE LIBERTY TO SEE THE USA!"

My wife Grace and I have spent the last ten days on a trip first to Portland, and then on a cruise on the Columbia and Snake Rivers (which explains why you did not receive last week’s edition of this series). We have such a rich and interesting history here, like what we saw and envisioned with the Lewis and Clark Expedition, so why go anywhere else? As a result, this week’s edition simply recommends that all of us often take time to pause and reflect how truly fortunate we are to be who we are, live where we live and have what we have. We are genuinely blessed – and all the more so if we appreciate that fact.
Among my blessings is the fact that I have been able to travel the world quite extensively – but there is nowhere more interesting or beautiful than our US of A! Most of us actually have the Liberty to be able to go where we want – no walls with the barbed wire fences facing inward instead of outward like were present in East Germany and now are in North Korea! But I recommend we more often use that Liberty to see the beautiful places in our great country. No passports, no changes of currency – and many times no changes of time zones. Good stuff! So why go anywhere else?
My favorite Winston Churchill story: Frequently before he would give a speech, Churchill would go to the men’s room to relieve himself so he would not be uncomfortable during his presentation. But it happened that one time he was doing just that at a urinal when his political nemesis, Clement Attlee, came in right beside him. So when Churchill stopped doing his business and moved over to one urinal away, Attlee said to him “You’re getting a bit prudish in your old age aren’t you Winston?” To which Churchill responded: “Clement, I know you, and any time you see something that is big, private and works well, you want to nationalize it.”
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
