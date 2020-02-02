2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #248 "RESPECT THE PROCESS!"

Many people have complained that President Trump has wrongly set aside some of President Obama’s “good works” regarding things like DACA, which has kept people who were brought into our country as small children without complying with our immigration laws from being deported. But the problem does not lie with Trump, it actually lies with Obama and Congress. Why? Because Mr. Obama issued Executive Orders for our laws not to be enforced for those young people. So, that being the case, no one has a legitimate complaint when Trump similarly issues Executive Orders counteracting them. However, if President Obama had respected the process and successfully attempted to have the immigration laws changed, President Trump would have been forced to follow suit. (What’s good for goose also good for gander. . .)
In other words, the process is critically important. We don’t have dictators in our country who can rule by fiat. The DACA issue to me is clear: we should keep those young people who have adapted well into our society here – and I believe most Americans would agree with that result. So if I were in Congress, I would vote for the modification of our immigration laws to enact that result. But this is yet another example of Congress abrogating its lawmaking responsibilities to a president. Another huge example is Congress’ having passed the so-called War Powers Acts that have allowed presidents, in effect, to declare war on other nations or peoples. No, Constitutionally only Congress can declare war! Of course our laws still allow a president to respond to an immediate threat. But otherwise it is meaningless for a country to be based upon the Rule of Law if its elected officials don’t respect the process– and these failings are laid at the feet of Congress!
Quote for the week: “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” George Bernard Shaw
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
