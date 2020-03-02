2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #256 "PLEASE! A BALANCE FOR LIBERTY!"

So have you seen the recent news? 3.3 million workers in the United States of America filed unemployment claims in the one week that ended on March 21! 3.3 million lost jobs lost in one week alone! As stated recently in this 2 Paragraphs series, yes, the Coronavirus presents us with serious situations. But governments ordering businesses to close and people to stay home is decimating our economy and probably destroying more lives than they are saving! Governments should not by fiat be able to decide which business is “essential” and which is not. For example, a mattress store owner was complaining that his business had been closed as “non-essential,” but Costco was still open, where people could still purchase mattresses. So government was arbitrarily assisting his competitor while running him out of business. Sounds like a legitimate beef to me! The Libertarian Way would be to “allow” the managers of stores to be able to establish precautions for the health of their employees and customers and advertise those precautions widely. Then, in turn, customers would be able, armed with that information, to make intelligent decisions about when and under what circumstances to do business with the various stores. The best results come from individual people making decisions based upon timely and accurate information, and this would result both in both safety and substantially fewer lost jobs. So, once again, Liberty does a better job. Yes, governments have a function, but one of them is an obligation to plan in advance for things like earthquakes, fires, hurricanes, pandemics and even the possible poisoning of our water systems – and boy did governments fail to be prepared for this pandemic! So why trust governments to make your safety decisions?
Similarly, we all should understand how the private sector is equipped to respond much more quickly to distribution problems with products like testing equipment, masks and ventilators when government regulations are lifted. So governments once again are the problem! The same thing is true regarding today’s shortage of nurses. Since many state governments do not recognize the certification of nurses from other states, this has artificially restricted the supply. And does anyone really think that a one-time gift of $1,200 to people who earned less than $75,000 in the year 2019 will go very far? (We should also understand that this gift came from the $2.2 Trillion fund voted virtually unanimously by Congress, which is money that we don’t have and which will contribute substantially to our National Debt – much to the financial detriment of our children and grandchildren!) Of course the health and safety of people are important. But health and safety are also adversely affected by people losing their jobs, not having money to pay for food and other essentials like rent, and companies going out of business. (Think homelessness and suicides, if nothing else.) A balance for Liberty would reduce the number and size of all of those adversities. And one more thing: today the homeowner’s association where we live closed the swings that children use at our private park. Why should a parent not be able to decide appropriate risks they would encounter when pushing their young child on a swing? What if no one else is around, what if they wipe the touchable areas of the swings with a disinfectant – would that present a danger to the child? Let the parents decide. What if another child was swinging 15 feet away? We need a balance because only individuals will have the added information necessary to make good decisions, instead of an associational government that only has a “one size fits all” edict! Liberty promotes the goal of people being responsible for the decisions they make which, in turn, promotes making good decisions. That is how our country was founded. I hope you agree with me, and continue to vote for Liberty!
Maybe you heard this one: “Our cleaning lady just called and told us that she would be working from home and will be sending us instructions on what to do.”
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
