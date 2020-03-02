Tuesday, March 24, 2020
2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty- Best Seller Publishing Amazon #1 Best Selling Author Award!
Today I received an Amazon #1 Best Selling Award from Best Selling Publishing! I am very excited to receive this award and present it to you! I want to also thank my supporters of 2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty!
Posted by Judge Jim Gray at 5:44 PM
