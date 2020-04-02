2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #258 "JUDGE JIM GRAY FOR PRESIDENT!"

Okay, this is breaking news. On Saturday afternoon, April 4, I was in a telephone conference call with Lincoln Chafee, as well as many of the members of his staff. As many of you know, he is a former mayor, US Senator and Governor in Rhode Island, and the Libertarian candidate for President that I was supporting. But he told us that, as of two hours hence, he was going to drop out of the race because he wasn’t getting the support and backing he needed to be viable. Even though I used my most persuasive and best efforts to dissuade him, he responded twice that “Judge, I have made up my mind.” And by the tone of his voice, I could tell that he meant it. So after he hung up the phone, his staff members asked if I would consider running in his place. My answer was no. But, since they were persistent, I told them that I would take two days to consider that possibility.
During those next two days I spoke to several high-ranking and well-respected Libertarians around the country, and they were all supportive and even enthusiastic. So, also considering the fact that I always thought I would be a good candidate, I called Larry Sharpe, who is a friend in New York who was a great Libertarian candidate for Governor in the 2018 election. During the discussion I told Larry that if he would be my running mate, I would throw my hat in the ring. On Friday April 10 he agreed. So that afternoon we had a Zoom meeting of Governor Chafee’s staff, along with the campaign manager of Riverside County Board of Supervisor Jeff Hewitt’s campaign where we introduced ourselves to each other and then started planning our campaign. We anticipate announcing our candidacy for the Libertarian nominations of President and Vice President within about a week, but you are my 2 Paragraphs Family, so I wanted to share the excitement with you right away. And this will not be the last time, because I plan to keep you informed. The Libertarian nominees are selected at a convention instead of at primary elections, and our national convention is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas over the Memorial Day weekend. Of course, with the Coronavirus, all of that is up in the air. But one way or the other, our campaign team will make every effort to do you proud and put a stop to the polarization that our great country has been experiencing for so long. So stay tuned, and I hope you wish us well.
P.S. Two rather unnatural things that political candidates are required to do are to be able to talk about themselves and to ask for both monetary and personal support. The former is attached hereto, the latter will come soon!
Quote for the week: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men should do nothing.” (Probably) Edmund Burke
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
