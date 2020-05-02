2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #263 "A PLAN TO WIN"

As you know, I am currently seeking the nomination of the Libertarian Party for President of the United States. Yes, I know, no third-party candidate has any chance to win the presidency. But, actually, we do. First of all, there is no question that we will not have the tens of millions of dollars and the media attention to compete in large states like California and New York, which will go to Vice President Biden (or whomever the Democrats nominate), or in Texas, which will go to President Trump. Instead, we will spend our resources, time and energy in five small and independent states, as yet to be determined. Then we will engage the local media and speak directly with the voters, looking them in the eye and telling them that their votes will make history. Imagine if we win two or three small states – which could be done by receiving 38 to 40 percent of the vote! In addition, it would almost certainly become newsworthy for the entire country if the Libertarian candidates were beginning to poll stronger in these smaller states. So the national media would begin to explain why that was happening, which gain attention and would also likely result in increased votes for the libertarian down-ballot candidates in other states as well.
So what would happen if we won two or three small states? That could likely result in neither Trump nor Biden winning enough delegates to get a majority in the Electoral College and this, in turn, would place the outcome of the vote with the House of Representatives (as covered by the 12th Amendment). So if the election were to go to the House, it is virtually guaranteed that no Republican would vote for Biden, and no Democrat would vote for Trump. But the list would be restricted to the top three finishers in the election, which would very likely mean the Libertarian would win. (In case you are interested, the Vice President would be selected by the Senate choosing between the top two finishers.) In my view, this is exciting. But even if we only won one state, this would be a revolution for the Libertarian Party, and that alone would help our down-ballot Libertarian candidates for years to come. So life is certainly interesting, and I am excited to report to you about the possibilities. Our nominating convention will take place (remotely) over the next weekend, so I will update you again next week. So please stay tuned!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
