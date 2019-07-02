2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #221 "ISideWith.Com: WHERE DO YOU STAND?"

Here is a poll that I strongly suggest you take. Go to www.isidewith.com, answer its questions and see where you stand on a wide ranging number of political issues. It won’t take long, it’s fun and I think you will find the results to be interesting (although it should have included more free market questions). Of course, most of life is more complicated than “yes or no” questions, but this test is fairly sophisticated, and allows for gradations of responses. So I truly think that it has merit. (The poll is private, but you can share the results with others if you wish. It’s completely up to you.)
After the isidewith program digested my answers, it told me that am a slightly left of center Libertarian, and that I agree with Governor Gary Johnson about 85 percent of the time. (That’s pretty good, because I don’t even agree with myself 85 percent of the time. . . .) But none of this surprised me because, as I have frequently written in this column, I support Milton Friedman’s concept of a national stipend for people who make less than a certain amount of money (and then doing away with all other welfare, except for those with truly special needs). But try it yourself, and I anticipate that you will surprise yourself about how Libertarian you are! As such, you may very well join me in believing that the Libertarian Party is the only real mainstream political party in our country today. Socially we support a “Live and Let Live” policy, and financially we support responsibility at all levels of society, including individual, group, corporate and governmental. This makes us the only political party that would actually confront our nation’s deficits – which are the biggest threat both to our nation’s security and to our children’s financial future. (So take the poll and see where you fit. I’ll bet you a hamburger that you are much more Libertarian than you thought!)
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Quote for the week, told to me directly by a retired stewardess from Southwest Airlines: “On occasion our plane would hit hard on its landing. So when I saw the chins of the passengers in the first few rows touch down to their chests, I would get on the microphone and say: ‘Yes that was a hard landing. But I want you to know that it wasn’t the crew’s fault, and it wasn’t the plane’s fault; it was the asphalt.’”
