2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #230 "IN PRAISE OF SPECIAL FAVORS FOR AMAZON"

Last year when Amazon was shopping for a location for its second headquarters, many states, counties and cities attempted to win that prize by offering Amazon special inducements. Those included special treatment for purposes of taxes, zoning, impacts upon the environment and more. Why would these governmental entities make such offers? Transparently, they were made because the offers would be of benefit to the company. I think we would all agree about those benefits, so to all of them I give my praise!
Obviously, where this huge company would move and do business would bring many benefits to that community. Those benefits would include more investments and more jobs for workers, which would then, in turn, support the local barbershops, restaurants, stores, medical clinics and more. All of this would then have increased the financial base of the community, and would also have provided much more tax revenue for all of those governments. As such, all of these offers were legitimate and, in that regard, probably should have been increased. So everyone would have won. Well Done! Oh, but just one more thing: If it would have been good for Amazon, it would be good for all other businesses as well, large and small, for exactly the same reasons. So all of those offers should now be made to all businesses, so everyone would win also for exactly the same reasons! It would not only be fair, it would be smart!
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
