2 PARAGRAPHS 4 LIBERTY: #240 "THE PRIVATE SECTOR DOES IT BETTER!"

Yes, of course we need government! But, as this column says often and in so many different ways, the private sector almost always does a better and more effective job in so many areas now occupied by government! For example, The Nature Conservancy has developed and implemented private voluntary programs with fishermen all over the world to establish sustainable fishing in the ocean, has existing programs to plant 1 billion trees worldwide to help suck up more carbon dioxide, and to collaborate with high-tech entrepreneurs to address big environmental problems. Governmental laws and regulations have not achieved nearly as successful results in these areas as has TNC. Similarly, Heifer International does a far, far better job at reducing poverty around the world than do our governmental programs! It provides farm animals to impoverished people around the world, along with training about animal husbandry as well as economic planning and banking to help make these fledgling businesses sustainable, while our governmental foreign aid money often ends up with officials in other countries driving Mercedes cars and opening up Swiss bank accounts. And the list goes on and on.
So here is an idea, both with Liberty and far greater efficiency and success in mind: why don’t we abolish governmental entities like the FEMA and CAL TRANS, and instead have governments enter into contracts with private entities like the Red Cross and various road grading and maintenance companies to do that work? That would reduce the governmental role to overseeing private bids and supervising the results, all at greatly reduced and competitive prices. In so many of these areas, the private sector simply does it better! In fact, the only thing Big Government is Really good at is continually increasing the size, cost and power of Big Government! Our Founders, like Thomas Jefferson, would be truly upset with us if they saw what we have allowed and condoned. So please help us Libertarians make our Founders more proud of us!
Comment of the week: “What I if told you
that you read the top line wrong?”
Judge Jim Gray (Ret.)
2012 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, along with
Governor Gary Johnson as the candidate for President
Please listen to our weekly radio show entitled “All Rise! The Libertarian Way with Judge Jim Gray” as we discuss timely issues, and show how they will be addressed more beneficially by employing Libertarian values and approaches. You can hear it every Friday morning at 7 Pacific/10 Eastern by going to www.VoiceAmerica.com, clicking on the Variety Channel and then upon the word “live.” You can also hear past shows on demand as well. And, by the way, these 2 Paragraph columns are now on my website at www.JudgeJImGray.com, Facebook and LinkedIn at judgejimgray, Twitter at judgejamesgray, and wordpress at judgejimgray.wordpress.com. Please visit these sites for past editions, and do your part to spread the word about the importance of Liberty. In addition, my new book entitled “2 Paragraphs 4 Liberty: Solutions that are Practical, Effective, Responsible, Libertarian, is now available at Amazon.com. Please read and discuss it with friends, and send in a review.
No comments:
Post a Comment